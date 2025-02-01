Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Boosts Congress Hopes in Delhi Elections

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar voiced optimism for the Congress in the forthcoming Delhi elections, highlighting its governance strengths over AAP and BJP. Emphasizing the legacy of Sheila Dikshit, he urged for change under Congress. As elections near, tensions rise among competing parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:13 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Boosts Congress Hopes in Delhi Elections
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive statement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday expressed high hopes for the Congress party in the upcoming Delhi elections. He equated the party's strength with that of the nation and suggested that Delhiites, having experienced governance under AAP, BJP, and Congress, are aware of qualitative differences.

Shivakumar praised the development-oriented leadership of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, contrasting it with current 'politics of hatred.' He advocated for a renewed Congress leadership in Delhi to initiate change, asserting, "Delhi needs Congress to save Delhi." As the election date of February 5 approaches, political tensions among Congress, BJP, and AAP continue to escalate.

In a related development, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate predicted a defeat for AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the assembly elections. Echoing this sentiment, fellow Congress member Sandeep Dikshit criticized Kejriwal's leadership and challenged him to answer questions publicly. The political atmosphere is charged as parties scramble for votes, with Congress still smarting from prior electoral setbacks while hoping for revival against AAP's previous dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

