Left Menu

Union Budget 2025 Sparks Political Debate: 'Bihar's Gains or Election-Year Lollipop?'

The Union Budget 2025 prompted mixed responses from political figures. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha praised the budget for prioritizing Bihar, emphasizing developments like a new airport and a Makhana Board. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, however, criticized it as an electoral move, questioning the adequacy of its provisions for Bihar's and the middle class's needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:08 IST
Union Budget 2025 Sparks Political Debate: 'Bihar's Gains or Election-Year Lollipop?'
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reflecting the ongoing political divide, the Union Budget 2025 has triggered contrasting reactions from Bihar's political leaders. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has warmly welcomed the budget, citing major developmental initiatives like a new greenfield airport and the establishment of a Makhana Board as substantial benefits for the state.

He highlighted that around 85-90% of Makhana is produced in the Mithila region, addressing longstanding demands like the Western Kosi irrigation project. Jha praised the tax relief measures, especially the exemption up to Rs 12 Lakhs as significant positives.

Conversely, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed skepticism, labeling the budget a potential 'election-year lollipop'. He raised concerns over the adequacy of the provisions, questioning whether the infrastructural developments and tax exemptions are enough to address Bihar's and the salaried class's real challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025