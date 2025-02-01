Union Budget 2025 Sparks Political Debate: 'Bihar's Gains or Election-Year Lollipop?'

Reflecting the ongoing political divide, the Union Budget 2025 has triggered contrasting reactions from Bihar's political leaders. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has warmly welcomed the budget, citing major developmental initiatives like a new greenfield airport and the establishment of a Makhana Board as substantial benefits for the state.

He highlighted that around 85-90% of Makhana is produced in the Mithila region, addressing longstanding demands like the Western Kosi irrigation project. Jha praised the tax relief measures, especially the exemption up to Rs 12 Lakhs as significant positives.

Conversely, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed skepticism, labeling the budget a potential 'election-year lollipop'. He raised concerns over the adequacy of the provisions, questioning whether the infrastructural developments and tax exemptions are enough to address Bihar's and the salaried class's real challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)