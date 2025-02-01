Russian Strikes Intensify as Ukraine Battles Ongoing Assault

A devastating night of Russian drone and missile attacks left at least five people dead in Ukraine, local officials reported on Saturday. In the city of Poltava, a Russian missile hit an apartment block, killing four and injuring ten, while rescuers saved 21 individuals from the debris of the partially collapsed building.

The assault comes as Russian forces continue their focused advance in the country's east, targeting the Donetsk strongholds of Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman lost her life in the Kharkiv region due to falling debris from a downed drone, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more defensive support against the ongoing Russian aggression, stressing that each air defense system and interceptor missile represents a potentially saved life. Russian strikes have severely impacted civilian infrastructure, causing power shutdowns across several Ukrainian regions, while Ukraine achieved defensive victories by intercepting nine drones in Russian territories.

