Arab Nations Unite: A Firm Stance Against Relocation

Powerful Arab nations have collectively rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. In a united statement, foreign ministers from various Arab states asserted that such a move would destabilize the region and jeopardize peace efforts.

Updated: 01-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:41 IST
  Egypt

In a decisive move, influential Arab countries have collectively dismissed a proposal put forth by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

This firm rejection was articulated in a joint statement released by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League following a summit of foreign ministers held on Saturday.

The unified declaration from these states emphasized that any such relocation plans would pose a significant threat to the stability of the region, potentially escalating the ongoing conflict and hindering peace and coexistence efforts.

