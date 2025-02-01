Arab Nations Unite: A Firm Stance Against Relocation

In a decisive move, influential Arab countries have collectively dismissed a proposal put forth by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

This firm rejection was articulated in a joint statement released by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League following a summit of foreign ministers held on Saturday.

The unified declaration from these states emphasized that any such relocation plans would pose a significant threat to the stability of the region, potentially escalating the ongoing conflict and hindering peace and coexistence efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)