Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Governance
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru for national issues, asserting it's a deflection of responsibility. She highlighted discrepancies in the Income Tax relief, the GST burden, and poked holes in AAP's governance compared to Sheila Dikshit's tenure.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of deflecting responsibility for national issues by blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru. She argued that Modi's approach attempts to evade accountability for current governance challenges.
Gandhi criticized the Centre's Income Tax relief, pointing out that only a limited number of people earn enough to pay taxes. She also underscored the damaging impact of GST rates on small businesses and household budgets.
Addressing a rally, Gandhi contrasted the city's development under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit with the alleged inaction of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. She also criticized the central government's handling of employment and inflation issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Youngsters
AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked with stones during campaigning in New Delhi.
Tenants in Delhi deprived of free power and water, will bring scheme to cover them after AAP comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Massive GST Refund Scam
Delhi has never seen such poll campaign when efforts made to attack a former CM: Arvind Kejriwal over alleged stone throwing at his car.