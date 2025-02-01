Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Governance

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru for national issues, asserting it's a deflection of responsibility. She highlighted discrepancies in the Income Tax relief, the GST burden, and poked holes in AAP's governance compared to Sheila Dikshit's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:48 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Governance
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of deflecting responsibility for national issues by blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru. She argued that Modi's approach attempts to evade accountability for current governance challenges.

Gandhi criticized the Centre's Income Tax relief, pointing out that only a limited number of people earn enough to pay taxes. She also underscored the damaging impact of GST rates on small businesses and household budgets.

Addressing a rally, Gandhi contrasted the city's development under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit with the alleged inaction of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. She also criticized the central government's handling of employment and inflation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025