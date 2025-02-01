Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Governance

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of deflecting responsibility for national issues by blaming Jawahar Lal Nehru. She argued that Modi's approach attempts to evade accountability for current governance challenges.

Gandhi criticized the Centre's Income Tax relief, pointing out that only a limited number of people earn enough to pay taxes. She also underscored the damaging impact of GST rates on small businesses and household budgets.

Addressing a rally, Gandhi contrasted the city's development under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit with the alleged inaction of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. She also criticized the central government's handling of employment and inflation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)