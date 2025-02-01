Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Critique: Leaders, Lies, and Lavish Politics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of rising to power through deceit and failing to address key issues like inflation and employment. She highlighted what she perceives as their negligence towards public welfare while maintaining self-serving politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing both of coming to power on deceptive claims. She suggests that these leaders have been more focused on self-interest than public service.

Addressing a campaign rally, Priyanka Gandhi raised questions on the government's new income tax regime and pointed out that only a minority earn enough to benefit from it. She argued that Modi and Kejriwal's administrations have indulged in luxury rather than prioritizing public needs, such as reducing inflation and generating employment.

She further criticized the BJP and AAP for their lack of progress in comparison to former Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit's tenure. Priyanka asserted that political leaders are neglecting responsibility and urged people to be wary of those who prioritize sowing division over development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

