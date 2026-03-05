War in Iran Threatens Euro Zone Inflation Stability
European Central Bank officials warn that the prolonged conflict in Iran could lead to higher inflation and stunted growth in the euro zone. As geopolitical tensions spread, ECB policymakers express concern over inflation expectations and compare the current situation's potential impact to past events in Ukraine.
European Central Bank policymakers issued warnings that the ongoing conflict in Iran could soon escalate euro zone inflation and suppress growth, should the situation draw in additional countries. As the Iran-U.S. war extended into its sixth day, global markets responded with volatility, raising alarm over the ECB's optimistic economic forecasts.
The ECB's vice president Luis de Guindos, along with the central bank governors of Germany and Finland, conveyed caution about prolonged geopolitical tensions potentially pushing inflation, both current and future, higher than anticipated. This concern echoes the ECB's previous experiences with inflation spikes following geopolitical events, such as the Ukraine crisis.
With the ECB's next policy meeting slated for mid-March, discussions about the delicate balance between combating brisk inflation and addressing sluggish economic growth continue as experts weigh the pathways forward if energy prices remain elevated following a protracted Middle Eastern conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
