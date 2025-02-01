Left Menu

Clash at the Capital: Campaign Trail Chaos

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP workers assaulted AAP members during a campaign in New Delhi, near Parliament. Singh called the assault 'shameful' and demanded disciplinary action from the Election Commission. The incident occurred amid a triangular contest in the Delhi assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:30 IST
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable escalation on the campaign trail, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has accused BJP workers of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members during a door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi constituency. The alleged incident took place alarmingly close to the nation's legislative heart, just 100 meters from Parliament, potentially escalating tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

According to Singh, AAP campaigners were confronted by BJP supporters who intimidated them and attempted to halt their efforts despite having the necessary permissions. The senior AAP leader expressed dismay over the boldness of the alleged attackers, noting the presence of Delhi Police, who reportedly did not intervene despite witnessing the conflict.

In his formal letter to the Election Commission, Singh demands immediate action, emphasizing the need to suspend the station house officer responsible for maintaining law and order. This incident underscores the fraught political battle in Delhi, where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal faces off against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in a tightly contested race, with polls slated for February 5 and results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

