Political Tensions Surge: No Injuries Reported in Rithala MLA Scuffle

Delhi Police reported no injuries following a scuffle involving AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and BJP candidate Kulwant Rana. The altercation occurred during a political meeting in Rohini, sparking allegations from both parties. An investigation is underway as Delhi nears its assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:48 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Rithala constituency candidate Mohinder Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police have confirmed that Mohinder Goyal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Rithala constituency candidate, sustained no injuries following a scuffle during a political meeting on Saturday, according to the Medico-Legal Certificate. Goyal has alleged an attack by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kulwant Rana.

Police officers were called to the scene in Rohini's Sector 11 at approximately 11 AM, where they found Goyal discussing an old video with residents. The video, which featured the late Rakesh Rana, prompted objections from Rana's family, leading to a minor altercation.

Both parties have filed complaints against each other, with an investigation described as being 'conducted on merits.' Goyal, supported by AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, has accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack amidst frustration over political setbacks ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

