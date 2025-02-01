Political Tensions Surge: No Injuries Reported in Rithala MLA Scuffle

Delhi Police have confirmed that Mohinder Goyal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Rithala constituency candidate, sustained no injuries following a scuffle during a political meeting on Saturday, according to the Medico-Legal Certificate. Goyal has alleged an attack by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kulwant Rana.

Police officers were called to the scene in Rohini's Sector 11 at approximately 11 AM, where they found Goyal discussing an old video with residents. The video, which featured the late Rakesh Rana, prompted objections from Rana's family, leading to a minor altercation.

Both parties have filed complaints against each other, with an investigation described as being 'conducted on merits.' Goyal, supported by AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, has accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack amidst frustration over political setbacks ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)