Thakur Targets Kejriwal: Lotus to Bloom in Delhi?

In a fiery address, BJP leader Anurag Thakur lashed out at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for failure in delivering on promises and positioning the BJP for a victorious comeback in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Thakur criticized Kejriwal's track record, claiming his tenure was marred by unfulfilled vows to address critical issues like air pollution, river pollution, clean drinking water, and infrastructure development. 'For 11 years, Kejriwal only made false promises,' Thakur voiced to supporters in Mustafabad and Okhla.

Furthermore, Thakur accused Kejriwal of being anti-Dalit, pointing to the recent controversy in Punjab involving Ambedkar's statue. With elections nearing, Thakur declared that Delhi's citizens are eager for change, and the 'lotus' of BJP would soon prevail.

