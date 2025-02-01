Netanyahu's Diplomatic Mission: A Meeting with Trump

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to leave for the United States to engage in high-level discussions with President Donald Trump.

According to an official statement, Netanyahu's meeting with Trump at the White House is scheduled for Tuesday. The talks will primarily focus on the pressing issues regarding Gaza, the plight of hostages held by Hamas, and the escalating confrontation with Iran and its regional alliances.

This visit emphasizes the critical diplomatic relationship between Washington and Jerusalem in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)