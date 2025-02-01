Left Menu

Trump Orders Bold Strikes on ISIS in Somalia

President Donald Trump announced military airstrikes targeting a senior ISIS planner in Somalia. The strikes, carried out on Saturday, aimed to disrupt ISIS operations. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed no civilian casualties. The action reflects ongoing U.S. efforts to combat terrorism globally.

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he authorized military airstrikes against a senior Islamic State planner and operatives in Somalia. These strikes were aimed at terrorists perceived as direct threats to the United States and its allies.

According to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the strikes were executed in the Golis Mountains region, where an initial evaluation confirmed the elimination of several operatives. Hegseth assured that there were no civilian casualties, a crucial factor in counter-terrorism operations.

Citing the actions as a demonstration of U.S. resolve, Hegseth highlighted the importance of such measures in degrading ISIS's ability to orchestrate attacks. This operation aligns with the U.S.' longstanding commitment to thwart global terrorism threats.

