Trump Orders Bold Strikes on ISIS in Somalia

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he authorized military airstrikes against a senior Islamic State planner and operatives in Somalia. These strikes were aimed at terrorists perceived as direct threats to the United States and its allies.

According to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the strikes were executed in the Golis Mountains region, where an initial evaluation confirmed the elimination of several operatives. Hegseth assured that there were no civilian casualties, a crucial factor in counter-terrorism operations.

Citing the actions as a demonstration of U.S. resolve, Hegseth highlighted the importance of such measures in degrading ISIS's ability to orchestrate attacks. This operation aligns with the U.S.' longstanding commitment to thwart global terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)