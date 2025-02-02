Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Leaders Engage in Strategic Discussions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The discussions are part of broader diplomatic efforts involving Qatar and Egypt, aiming to address regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-02-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 01:30 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Leaders Engage in Strategic Discussions
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a key diplomatic engagement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy representing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office on Saturday.

The discussions form part of broader regional efforts, with Witkoff scheduled to meet Qatar's prime minister and Egyptian representatives following his talks in Israel, the statement revealed.

This series of meetings underscores ongoing strategic dialogues aimed at addressing pressing issues in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025