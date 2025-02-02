Diplomatic Talks: Leaders Engage in Strategic Discussions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The discussions are part of broader diplomatic efforts involving Qatar and Egypt, aiming to address regional issues.
In a key diplomatic engagement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy representing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office on Saturday.
The discussions form part of broader regional efforts, with Witkoff scheduled to meet Qatar's prime minister and Egyptian representatives following his talks in Israel, the statement revealed.
This series of meetings underscores ongoing strategic dialogues aimed at addressing pressing issues in the Middle East.
