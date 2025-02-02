Zelenskyy Urges Inclusive Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a strong appeal on Saturday for greater involvement of Kyiv in peace discussions between the U.S. and Russia, calling exclusion from such talks "very dangerous." In an interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strategic plan toward a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy pointed out Moscow's unwillingness for peace talks, viewing concessions as a sign of weakness. He suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump could leverage sanctions on Russia's energy and banking sectors to encourage dialogue, while providing sustained military aid to Ukraine.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has pushed the country to a critical juncture, impacting civilians severely and leading to significant territorial occupation by Russian forces. With geopolitical tensions high, Zelenskyy reiterated that NATO membership remains Ukraine's preferred security solution, presenting it as beneficial for both Kyiv and Trump's administration.

