Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges Inclusive Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stresses the importance of including Ukraine in peace talks between the US and Russia. Zelenskyy criticizes Russia's reluctance for ceasefire negotiations and urges stronger US sanctions against Russia. Ukraine seeks NATO membership as a security assurance against future aggressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-02-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 04:52 IST
Zelenskyy Urges Inclusive Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Crisis
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a strong appeal on Saturday for greater involvement of Kyiv in peace discussions between the U.S. and Russia, calling exclusion from such talks "very dangerous." In an interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strategic plan toward a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy pointed out Moscow's unwillingness for peace talks, viewing concessions as a sign of weakness. He suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump could leverage sanctions on Russia's energy and banking sectors to encourage dialogue, while providing sustained military aid to Ukraine.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has pushed the country to a critical juncture, impacting civilians severely and leading to significant territorial occupation by Russian forces. With geopolitical tensions high, Zelenskyy reiterated that NATO membership remains Ukraine's preferred security solution, presenting it as beneficial for both Kyiv and Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025