Syria’s New Chapter: Ahmed al-Sharaa’s Diplomatic Debut

Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will embark on his inaugural foreign trip to Saudi Arabia this Sunday. This visit marks a pivotal moment following his ascent to power after a swift rebel movement ousted Bashar al-Assad in December, according to Syrian state news agency Sana.

In this significant diplomatic journey, President al-Sharaa will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. Their visit to Saudi Arabia underscores the efforts to establish Syria's renewed diplomatic relations post-Assad era.

The trip is seen as a crucial step in redefining Syria's political and diplomatic stance in the region, expecting to reshape alliances and open new avenues for cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

