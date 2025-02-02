Qatar Urges Immediate Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Phase Two

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has urged Israel and Hamas to swiftly initiate negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Speaking at a press conference in Doha with Turkey's foreign minister, he highlighted the agreement's requirement to start talks before day 16 of the ceasefire's first phase.

The initial ceasefire arrangement saw Hamas release 18 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel. The upcoming phase is anticipated to involve the release of all remaining hostages, a cessation of hostilities, and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to discuss the accord with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington, further negotiations involving mediators from Egypt and Qatar are still lacking a definitive schedule. With 70 hostages still held, progress in negotiations remains crucial.

