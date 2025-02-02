Left Menu

Choosing Education Over Conflict: AAP's Bold Vision for Delhi

In a spirited campaign, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Delhi voters to choose education over violence, emphasizing AAP's commitment to youth empowerment and education. He criticized BJP for its use of wealth and public funds in vote-buying tactics, while also advocating for re-electing Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a potent appeal to Delhi's voters, advocating for education and youth empowerment in the lead-up to the assembly elections. Campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mann stressed the importance of prioritizing education over violence.

Mann's roadshow in Jangpura highlighted the two choices facing voters: a party focused on education and another breeding conflict. Arvind Kejriwal receiving a fourth term as Chief Minister was touted as crucial for maintaining AAP's educational initiatives.

Accusing the BJP of misusing public funds, Mann advised voters humorously to accept monetary offers from opponents but to vote for AAP. The AAP is striving for a third consecutive win, contending against BJP's goal to regain control of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

