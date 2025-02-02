Political Clash: Delhi's Battle Over Development Credit
Rajnath Singh, at an election rally, accused the AAP government in Delhi of refusing central aid fearing credit would go to the Modi government. He highlighted Delhi's lack of development under AAP's leadership, urging citizens to give the BJP a chance to govern the capital.
- Country:
- India
During a fervent election rally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Delhi's AAP government declined central assistance, fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration would take the credit. Singh emphasized the growth of India's economy under the BJP's leadership.
He cited India's rise from the 11th to the 5th largest global economy since 2014, questioning why Delhi should lag. Singh accused the Delhi government of depriving the city of development opportunities.
With a call to action, Singh urged voters to consider BJP leadership for Delhi's progress, promising to continue beneficial schemes and criticizing the AAP for broken promises and former dealings, while also challenging the Congress's role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tenants in Delhi deprived of free power and water, will bring scheme to cover them after AAP comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked with stones during campaigning in New Delhi.
Mass Exodus: Politicians Flock to AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections
Delhi has never seen such poll campaign when efforts made to attack a former CM: Arvind Kejriwal over alleged stone throwing at his car.
Have written to PM Modi regarding housing scheme for govt employees in Delhi if Centre provides land: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.