Left Menu

Political Clash: Delhi's Battle Over Development Credit

Rajnath Singh, at an election rally, accused the AAP government in Delhi of refusing central aid fearing credit would go to the Modi government. He highlighted Delhi's lack of development under AAP's leadership, urging citizens to give the BJP a chance to govern the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:24 IST
Political Clash: Delhi's Battle Over Development Credit
  • Country:
  • India

During a fervent election rally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Delhi's AAP government declined central assistance, fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration would take the credit. Singh emphasized the growth of India's economy under the BJP's leadership.

He cited India's rise from the 11th to the 5th largest global economy since 2014, questioning why Delhi should lag. Singh accused the Delhi government of depriving the city of development opportunities.

With a call to action, Singh urged voters to consider BJP leadership for Delhi's progress, promising to continue beneficial schemes and criticizing the AAP for broken promises and former dealings, while also challenging the Congress's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025