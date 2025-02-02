Political Clash: Delhi's Battle Over Development Credit

During a fervent election rally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Delhi's AAP government declined central assistance, fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration would take the credit. Singh emphasized the growth of India's economy under the BJP's leadership.

He cited India's rise from the 11th to the 5th largest global economy since 2014, questioning why Delhi should lag. Singh accused the Delhi government of depriving the city of development opportunities.

With a call to action, Singh urged voters to consider BJP leadership for Delhi's progress, promising to continue beneficial schemes and criticizing the AAP for broken promises and former dealings, while also challenging the Congress's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)