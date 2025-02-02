Left Menu

EAGLE Panel Takes Flight to Ensure Electoral Integrity

The Congress has formed an eight-member panel, known as the Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE), to oversee fair election practices by the Election Commission of India. The committee will initially focus on the alleged manipulation of Maharashtra's voters' list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced the formation of an eight-member committee, named the Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE), on Sunday to ensure the Election Commission of India conducts fair elections. This initiative comes amid looming concerns about electoral integrity.

The committee's first mission is to investigate claims of voter list manipulation in Maharashtra, with a report expected soon. The panel includes prominent Congress figures such as Ajay Maken, Digvijaya Singh, and Abhishek Singhvi, alongside five others like Gurdeep Singh Sappal and Nitin Raut.

Convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, EAGLE will also review past elections and monitor upcoming ones. This development precedes the Delhi Assembly polls and follows Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the current electoral system's transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

