BJP's Anthemic Campaign Tune: A Call for Change in Delhi

In a bid to energize their electoral campaign, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari unveiled the party's fourth campaign song ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

Composed by senior BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi and sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, the song, titled ''Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye,'' aims to resonate with Delhi's electorate and emphasize the party's commitment to change.

At the launch, Tiwari underscored that the BJP has already started implementing its manifesto promises in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, expressing confidence that the anthem will rally support against current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)