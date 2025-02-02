BJP's Anthemic Campaign Tune: A Call for Change in Delhi
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a new campaign song for the Delhi elections, sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav, to motivate residents and sway votes in favor of the BJP. The song emphasizes dissatisfaction with the current government, highlighting positive developments from BJP states like Haryana and Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to energize their electoral campaign, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari unveiled the party's fourth campaign song ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
Composed by senior BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi and sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, the song, titled ''Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye,'' aims to resonate with Delhi's electorate and emphasize the party's commitment to change.
At the launch, Tiwari underscored that the BJP has already started implementing its manifesto promises in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, expressing confidence that the anthem will rally support against current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Delhi Manifesto Sparks Controversy: AAP Claims Plagiarism
Dikshit Criticizes BJP Manifesto in Delhi Polls Clash
Alka Lamba Criticizes BJP's 'Fraudulent' Delhi Manifesto, Takes Aim at AAP
BJP Unveils Second Manifesto for Delhi Polls with Promises of Free Education and Anti-Corruption Stance
BJP releases second poll manifesto, says party to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.