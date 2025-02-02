Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi and Kejriwal for Industrialist Links Amid Inflation Crisis

Amid a sharp political exchange, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal of being subservient to big industrialists while ignoring pressing issues like inflation and unemployment. She criticized their roles in national resource allocation and highlighted the neglect of key social concerns during a public meeting in Seemapuri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:55 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi and Kejriwal for Industrialist Links Amid Inflation Crisis
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of being beholden to major industrialists. Speaking at a public meeting in Seemapuri, she said the governments have focused on trivial issues while ignoring inflation and unemployment.

The Congress leader said Modi's attempt to criticize Sonia Gandhi for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu diverted attention from crucial economic issues. Vadra emphasized the struggles faced by citizens amid rising inflation, saying people are not receiving pensions, and highlighted the burden of expensive goods due to GST impositions.

Criticizing the BJP and the AAP, Vadra claimed both parties hand over national resources to industrialists and spend lavishly on propaganda, without addressing core issues affecting citizens. She called for people to demand accountability and focus on real issues, urging protection of the Constitution as a shield for equal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025