Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi and Kejriwal for Industrialist Links Amid Inflation Crisis
Amid a sharp political exchange, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal of being subservient to big industrialists while ignoring pressing issues like inflation and unemployment. She criticized their roles in national resource allocation and highlighted the neglect of key social concerns during a public meeting in Seemapuri.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of being beholden to major industrialists. Speaking at a public meeting in Seemapuri, she said the governments have focused on trivial issues while ignoring inflation and unemployment.
The Congress leader said Modi's attempt to criticize Sonia Gandhi for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu diverted attention from crucial economic issues. Vadra emphasized the struggles faced by citizens amid rising inflation, saying people are not receiving pensions, and highlighted the burden of expensive goods due to GST impositions.
Criticizing the BJP and the AAP, Vadra claimed both parties hand over national resources to industrialists and spend lavishly on propaganda, without addressing core issues affecting citizens. She called for people to demand accountability and focus on real issues, urging protection of the Constitution as a shield for equal rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
