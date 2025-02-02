Left Menu

BJP MLAs Boycott Himachal Meetings Amid Alleged Misconduct

Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, announced that BJP MLAs will boycott Himachal Pradesh government's developmental meetings. He accuses the government of harassing BJP MLAs and their families, while claiming that Congress leaders are being favored. He warned officials about the misuse of power.

Updated: 02-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:04 IST
BJP MLAs have declared a boycott of Himachal Pradesh government meetings meant to discuss developmental agendas for their constituencies. Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, revealed this during a Sunday statement, citing government harassment of BJP members and families.

Thakur questioned the relevance of these talks, highlighting the unmet demands of MLAs over two years. He criticized the government for favoring defeated Congress leaders instead of elected BJP officials.

The meetings, a longstanding procedure occurring on February 3 and 4, are being boycotted by the main opposition for the first time. Thakur expressed concern over misusing police powers to unjustly target BJP MLAs and emphasized the impermanence of political power, urging officers to adhere to lawful standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

