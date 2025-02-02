Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Delhi's Water Quality

In a bold challenge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to drink the 'stinking water' distributed to Delhi citizens, criticizing him for making false promises similar to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a rally at Hauz Qazi Chowk supporting Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf, Gandhi emphasized that only his party stood with victims of the 2020 Delhi riots and pledged to support the oppressed.

Gandhi further accused the Kejriwal administration of failing to represent marginalized communities, highlighting a lack of backward and Dalit, Muslim, and Sikh individuals in his team.

