Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Delhi's Water Quality
Rahul Gandhi criticized Arvind Kejriwal for the poor water quality in Delhi, drawing parallels with Modi's false promises. He condemned BJP/RSS for spreading hatred and advocated for Congress's inclusive ideology. He accused Kejriwal of lacking diversity in his team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:14 IST
In a bold challenge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to drink the 'stinking water' distributed to Delhi citizens, criticizing him for making false promises similar to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During a rally at Hauz Qazi Chowk supporting Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf, Gandhi emphasized that only his party stood with victims of the 2020 Delhi riots and pledged to support the oppressed.
Gandhi further accused the Kejriwal administration of failing to represent marginalized communities, highlighting a lack of backward and Dalit, Muslim, and Sikh individuals in his team.
