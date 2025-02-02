Accusations and Counterclaims: BJP vs AAP over Delhi Robotics Course

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled corruption charges against Sahiram, the AAP MLA from Tughlaqabad, claiming through a sting operation that his associate solicited monetary payments for implementing a robotics course in Delhi government schools.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia presented the alleged evidence, indicating that cash exchanges took place involving MLA Sahiram's secretary, purportedly consolidating the BJP's corruption assertions.

In a strong rebuttal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the accusations as attempts by BJP to tarnish their reputation, stating such tactics would backfire, especially with the imminent Delhi elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)