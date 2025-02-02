Left Menu

Accusations and Counterclaims: BJP vs AAP over Delhi Robotics Course

The BJP accused AAP's Tughlaqabad MLA Sahiram of corruption, alleging money was taken by his associate for robotics course kits in Delhi schools. AAP denied this, accusing BJP of making baseless allegations to defame them. The controversy occurs amidst upcoming Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:59 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled corruption charges against Sahiram, the AAP MLA from Tughlaqabad, claiming through a sting operation that his associate solicited monetary payments for implementing a robotics course in Delhi government schools.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia presented the alleged evidence, indicating that cash exchanges took place involving MLA Sahiram's secretary, purportedly consolidating the BJP's corruption assertions.

In a strong rebuttal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the accusations as attempts by BJP to tarnish their reputation, stating such tactics would backfire, especially with the imminent Delhi elections on February 5.

