Left Menu

Kejriwal and BJP Entangled in Hooliganism Allegations Ahead of Delhi Polls

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of hooliganism in his New Delhi constituency, calling for special observers. In response, the BJP claims Kejriwal is foreseeing defeat. The campaign has turned contentious with both sides exchanging heated accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:17 IST
Kejriwal and BJP Entangled in Hooliganism Allegations Ahead of Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In the final days leading up to the pivotal Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the deployment of special observers in the New Delhi constituency, accusing the BJP of promoting hooliganism.

The BJP, in turn, has suggested that Kejriwal's accusations stem from a fear of impending defeat, thus escalating the tensions between the parties.

Kejriwal alleges that these actions are part of a larger attempt to intimidate AAP supporters, while the BJP maintains that their internal surveys predict a massive win for them in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025