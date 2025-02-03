Kejriwal and BJP Entangled in Hooliganism Allegations Ahead of Delhi Polls
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of hooliganism in his New Delhi constituency, calling for special observers. In response, the BJP claims Kejriwal is foreseeing defeat. The campaign has turned contentious with both sides exchanging heated accusations.
In the final days leading up to the pivotal Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the deployment of special observers in the New Delhi constituency, accusing the BJP of promoting hooliganism.
The BJP, in turn, has suggested that Kejriwal's accusations stem from a fear of impending defeat, thus escalating the tensions between the parties.
Kejriwal alleges that these actions are part of a larger attempt to intimidate AAP supporters, while the BJP maintains that their internal surveys predict a massive win for them in the capital.
