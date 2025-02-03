Left Menu

Trump's Bold Stand: Halting Aid to South Africa

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a halt on future funding to South Africa unless it investigates alleged mistreatment of specific groups. Accusing South Africa of land confiscation and unfair treatment, Trump insists on a full probe, threatening financial consequences for non-compliance.

Updated: 03-02-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 05:04 IST
In a controversial move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his intention to cut off future financial support to South Africa. Trump has demanded the nation investigate the alleged poor treatment of certain classes of people.

Accusations include claims of land confiscation and the unfair treatment of specific groups. These allegations, made via Truth Social, lacked supporting evidence.

Trump declared that the United States would not tolerate such practices, asserting that financial assistance would be withheld until a thorough investigation is completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

