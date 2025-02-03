Trump's Threat to Cut Funding Over South Africa Land Dispute
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to cut funding to South Africa, citing unverified claims of mistreatment of 'certain classes.' Trump highlighted land confiscation as a key issue, though South African President Cyril Ramaphosa seemed unconcerned about bilateral relations following Trump's previous allegations.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday his intention to halt all future financial assistance to South Africa. This decision stems from his claims, which lack evidential support, that specific groups are being subjected to poor treatment.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged, 'South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY.' He added, 'The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!'
In 2023, the U.S. committed nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa, according to American government data. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, expressed no concerns over diplomatic relations with Trump. He indicated positive communication with Trump post-election and looked forward to working together, despite past controversies over alleged land violence and farmer killings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomacy Served with a Side of Gumbo: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Reflects on UN Tenure
Oil Diplomacy: Chevron's Role in Venezuela's Economic Saga
Bridging the U.S.-China Diplomacy: Vance Meets Han Ahead of Inauguration
Negotiating Kurdish Fate in Syria: Diplomacy Amid Tensions
With Trump set to take office, Biden says ceasefire's success will require persistence, support for allies and diplomacy, reports AP.