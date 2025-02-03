Trump's Threat to Cut Funding Over South Africa Land Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday his intention to halt all future financial assistance to South Africa. This decision stems from his claims, which lack evidential support, that specific groups are being subjected to poor treatment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged, 'South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY.' He added, 'The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!'

In 2023, the U.S. committed nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa, according to American government data. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, expressed no concerns over diplomatic relations with Trump. He indicated positive communication with Trump post-election and looked forward to working together, despite past controversies over alleged land violence and farmer killings.

