PM Modi's Fierce Critique of AAP's Governance in Delhi: A Vision for BJP's Promising Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, accusing them of leading Delhi into ruin over the past eleven years. Speaking to a massive crowd in RK Puram, Modi pledged that, under a BJP government, no slum would face demolition, and existing welfare schemes would continue. He urged the public to prevent AAP from returning to power, warning that another five years of their governance would be detrimental for the city.

Highlighting the BJP's electoral promises, Modi assured that a "new spring of development" awaited Delhi, likening it to the seasonal change during Basant Panchami. He promised nutritious meals for slum dwellers, a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers, and additional tax relief, particularly for income earners up to Rs 12 lakh. These assurances came alongside criticisms of AAP's alleged misinformation tactics regarding slum demolitions.

The rally also saw Modi champion the BJP's recently unveiled union budget, which he described as a "middle-class-friendly" financial plan. He touted the zero income tax for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh and the promise of lowering manufacturing costs on essentials. Modi's comments followed a surge of BJP support with eight AAP MLAs switching parties, amid ongoing criticisms of both AAP and Congress for their past governance approaches. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February, with a three-way contest among BJP, Congress, and AAP expected.

