Left Menu

Hezbollah Mourns Its Transformative Leader as Tensions Persist

The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced the funeral of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israeli airstrikes. A ceasefire with Israel remains tense, as protests continue in southern Lebanon. Nasrallah's leadership saw Hezbollah grow into a regional force. The funeral will also honor Hashem Safieddine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:22 IST
Hezbollah Mourns Its Transformative Leader as Tensions Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has scheduled a funeral for its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut. His funeral is set for February 23, months after his assassination.

The announcement was made by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Kassem during a prerecorded speech. This comes shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel was extended until February 18, following prolonged hostilities.

Nasrallah, known for his transformative leadership since 1992, was instrumental in Hezbollah's rise from a local militant group to a regional paramilitary force in Lebanon. His death has fueled protests in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops remain under a ceasefire that demands their gradual withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025