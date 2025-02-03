Hezbollah Mourns Its Transformative Leader as Tensions Persist

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has scheduled a funeral for its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut. His funeral is set for February 23, months after his assassination.

The announcement was made by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Kassem during a prerecorded speech. This comes shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel was extended until February 18, following prolonged hostilities.

Nasrallah, known for his transformative leadership since 1992, was instrumental in Hezbollah's rise from a local militant group to a regional paramilitary force in Lebanon. His death has fueled protests in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops remain under a ceasefire that demands their gradual withdrawal.

