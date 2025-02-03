Hezbollah Mourns Its Transformative Leader as Tensions Persist
The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced the funeral of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israeli airstrikes. A ceasefire with Israel remains tense, as protests continue in southern Lebanon. Nasrallah's leadership saw Hezbollah grow into a regional force. The funeral will also honor Hashem Safieddine.
The Lebanese Hezbollah group has scheduled a funeral for its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut. His funeral is set for February 23, months after his assassination.
The announcement was made by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Kassem during a prerecorded speech. This comes shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel was extended until February 18, following prolonged hostilities.
Nasrallah, known for his transformative leadership since 1992, was instrumental in Hezbollah's rise from a local militant group to a regional paramilitary force in Lebanon. His death has fueled protests in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops remain under a ceasefire that demands their gradual withdrawal.
