Delhi Decides: The High-Stakes Battle for Power

The high-intensity campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections has come to a halt, adhering to the mandatory silence period before voters head to the polls on February 5. This marks the end of an electrifying period filled with high-stakes promises and clashing ideologies.

With 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to regain control after a 25-year hiatus, positioning itself as a formidable challenger. Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains optimistic about a third consecutive victory, touting its governance through welfare schemes.

The Congress party, after languishing in the shadows for two straight elections, is striving to regain relevance in the capital. Political discourse has reached new heights, replete with AI-generated content and calculated verbal sparring, making this election one of the most dynamic in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)