Political Tensions Flare Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting the Maha Kumbh stampede for political gain. Sharma assured that adequate arrangements were in place and an investigation is already underway.

The criticism arose after Yadav raised concerns about the government's handling of the tragic incident, which claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others during the Mauni Amavasya ritual. He demanded immediate action and the involvement of the Army, pointing out the refusal of Shahi Snan by saints and alleging misinformation about the death toll.

In reaction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath charged Yadav with opposing the Maha Kumbh, describing his months of negative commentary as "cheap politics." A three-member judicial committee is now tasked with probing the causes of the stampede, with findings expected in a month.

