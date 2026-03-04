Akhilesh Yadav Calls for 'PDA' Government on Holi, Criticizes BJP Policies

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, marked Holi in Saifai by calling for a 'PDA' government and launching a broadside against the BJP, targeting issues such as the economy, foreign policy, and the alleged insult of a Shankaracharya.

Emphasizing solidarity with the oppressed, Yadav criticized the current administration for its handling of various social issues and foreign relations. He called for enhanced industrial capabilities to address unemployment and questioned the integrity of international defense agreements.

Yadav's speech, rooted in the ideals of leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Mahatma Gandhi, advocated for farmers' welfare and infrastructural development while urging citizens to stand against divisive forces and strengthen democratic values.

