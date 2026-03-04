Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for 'PDA' Government on Holi, Criticizes BJP Policies

Akhilesh Yadav celebrated Holi in his native village Saifai, advocating for a 'PDA' government and criticizing BJP on various fronts including economy and foreign policy. He emphasized support for the oppressed and highlighted the need for enhanced industrial capacity to tackle unemployment and strengthen democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:26 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, marked Holi in Saifai by calling for a 'PDA' government and launching a broadside against the BJP, targeting issues such as the economy, foreign policy, and the alleged insult of a Shankaracharya.

Emphasizing solidarity with the oppressed, Yadav criticized the current administration for its handling of various social issues and foreign relations. He called for enhanced industrial capabilities to address unemployment and questioned the integrity of international defense agreements.

Yadav's speech, rooted in the ideals of leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Mahatma Gandhi, advocated for farmers' welfare and infrastructural development while urging citizens to stand against divisive forces and strengthen democratic values.

