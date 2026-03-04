Akhilesh Yadav Calls for 'PDA' Government on Holi, Criticizes BJP Policies
Akhilesh Yadav celebrated Holi in his native village Saifai, advocating for a 'PDA' government and criticizing BJP on various fronts including economy and foreign policy. He emphasized support for the oppressed and highlighted the need for enhanced industrial capacity to tackle unemployment and strengthen democracy.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, marked Holi in Saifai by calling for a 'PDA' government and launching a broadside against the BJP, targeting issues such as the economy, foreign policy, and the alleged insult of a Shankaracharya.
Emphasizing solidarity with the oppressed, Yadav criticized the current administration for its handling of various social issues and foreign relations. He called for enhanced industrial capabilities to address unemployment and questioned the integrity of international defense agreements.
Yadav's speech, rooted in the ideals of leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Mahatma Gandhi, advocated for farmers' welfare and infrastructural development while urging citizens to stand against divisive forces and strengthen democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MRF Ltd's Rs 5,300 Crore Investment to Boost Tamil Nadu's Economy
Trump's Tumultuous Foreign Policy: A Threat to Russia?
U.S.-Iran Tensions Threaten Global Economy with Asymmetrical Warfare
Geopolitical Tremors: The Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy
Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy