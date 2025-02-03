Trump Targets Trade Tensions: UK and EU in the Crosshairs

President Donald Trump has criticized Britain for being 'out of line' in trade relations but hinted that tariffs might be avoided. This statement comes as sweeping tariffs have been imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China, intensifying fears of a burgeoning trade war that threatens global economic stability.

During a conversation with reporters, Trump indicated uncertainty over whether Britain would face tariffs, but stated definitively that the European Union would. 'The UK is way out of line,' Trump remarked, highlighting ongoing trade tensions as he returned to Washington from his Florida estate.

Despite the tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains hopeful for strong US trading relations, emphasizing Britain's significant import relationship with America. As Brexit completes, trade policy remains a focal point, with hopes of avoiding new tariffs that could hit a struggling economy.

