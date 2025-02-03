Left Menu

Trump Targets Trade Tensions: UK and EU in the Crosshairs

President Donald Trump expressed concerns over trade imbalances with the UK and the EU, suggesting potential tariffs. While UK trade relations may be resolved, he criticized the EU's practices. British leaders aim to preserve US trade ties as discussions continue amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:25 IST
Trump Targets Trade Tensions: UK and EU in the Crosshairs
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

President Donald Trump has criticized Britain for being 'out of line' in trade relations but hinted that tariffs might be avoided. This statement comes as sweeping tariffs have been imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China, intensifying fears of a burgeoning trade war that threatens global economic stability.

During a conversation with reporters, Trump indicated uncertainty over whether Britain would face tariffs, but stated definitively that the European Union would. 'The UK is way out of line,' Trump remarked, highlighting ongoing trade tensions as he returned to Washington from his Florida estate.

Despite the tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains hopeful for strong US trading relations, emphasizing Britain's significant import relationship with America. As Brexit completes, trade policy remains a focal point, with hopes of avoiding new tariffs that could hit a struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025