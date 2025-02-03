Congress Vows Return to Sheila Dikshit's Legacy in Delhi Elections

On the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party launched a strong offensive against the BJP and the ruling AAP. Claiming to be the only viable alternative, Congress pledged to restore Delhi's glory reminiscent of late Sheila Dikshit's tenure.

Senior Congress leaders held a press conference to criticize the Kejriwal administration's alleged failures in governance, fund mismanagement, and corruption. They accused the BJP of stifling opposition-led states and overlooking the plight of marginalized Delhi communities.

The party outlined plans for revitalizing infrastructure, ensuring clean water, rejuvenating the Yamuna, and providing jobs, while also demanding social equity for Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, and other disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)