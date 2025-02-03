Left Menu

Congress Vows Return to Sheila Dikshit's Legacy in Delhi Elections

The Congress party criticizes the AAP and BJP during the Delhi Assembly elections campaign, presenting itself as a viable alternative to restore Delhi's former glory under Sheila Dikshit's leadership. They pledge infrastructure improvements, social equity, and accuse rivals of corruption and governance failures.

Updated: 03-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:40 IST
On the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party launched a strong offensive against the BJP and the ruling AAP. Claiming to be the only viable alternative, Congress pledged to restore Delhi's glory reminiscent of late Sheila Dikshit's tenure.

Senior Congress leaders held a press conference to criticize the Kejriwal administration's alleged failures in governance, fund mismanagement, and corruption. They accused the BJP of stifling opposition-led states and overlooking the plight of marginalized Delhi communities.

The party outlined plans for revitalizing infrastructure, ensuring clean water, rejuvenating the Yamuna, and providing jobs, while also demanding social equity for Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, and other disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

