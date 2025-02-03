Battle for Delhi: BJP vs AAP in Upcoming Elections
BJP leader JP Nadda launched a fierce critique of AAP at a rally, accusing them of corruption and mismanagement, and urged voters to choose BJP to transform Delhi. Nadda highlighted alleged scams and inefficiencies under AAP's rule, emphasizing the need for change in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
In a fiery speech, BJP national president JP Nadda targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the forthcoming elections represent a critical juncture for Delhi's development.
During a public gathering in Burari, Nadda voiced the mounting dissatisfaction with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration, foreseeing a halt to Kejriwal’s political momentum on February 5. He appealed to voters from all backgrounds to rally behind the BJP for Delhi’s transformation.
Nadda accused the AAP government of corruption, citing alleged scams in liquor, education, and healthcare, and criticized its governance approach. He asserted that only with BJP's leadership can a 'Viksit Delhi' be realized, promising new infrastructure and enhanced public services.
