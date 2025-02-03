Left Menu

Assam CM Labels Rahul Gandhi's Transparency Call as Hypocrisy

Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi for his reservations about excluding the CJI from the election commissioner selection committee, terming it 'ironic' given Congress' history of non-transparent appointments. The debate centers on recent changes in the selection process, sparking political tensions over democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:43 IST
Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, following Gandhi's objections to the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for Election Commissioners. Sarma termed Gandhi's demand for transparency as 'ironic', pointing out Congress's non-transparent appointment practices during their regime.

Further pressing on his point, Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi's stance of hypocrisy, stating that Congress could have implemented reforms ensuring transparency during its tenure but failed to do so. He emphasized that the call for democratic integrity now appeared as political posturing after years of opaque governance under Congress.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government in Parliament, questioning the decision to remove the CJI from the selection committee for election commissioner appointments. He referred to changes introduced under the 2023 Act, suggesting a calculated strategy behind these amendments. Gandhi highlighted concerns over changes in the election timeline, including the appointment of new election commissioners right before the Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

