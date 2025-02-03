Transatlantic Tensions: Potential Trade War Looms Large

European leaders issued warnings on Monday about U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions to extend tariffs to the EU, cautioning that such actions could spark a trade war detrimental to consumers across both continents. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the interconnectedness of the U.S. and European economies, suggesting that such a conflict would be advantageous primarily to China.

Trump's recent tariff impositions on Mexico, Canada, and China have positioned the EU as the next potential target, a move he justified by citing trade imbalances. European diplomats, however, are advocating for restraint and preparing potential countermeasures, all the while urging for a de-escalation to avoid wider repercussions.

National leaders and financial experts are sounding alarms about the possible adverse effects on the global economy, particularly in sectors like automotive manufacturing, with broader implications for consumer costs in America. Discussions are ongoing to ensure Western unity in addressing broader geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)