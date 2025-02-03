Bayrou's Budget Battle: Surviving with Socialists
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou leverages special powers to pass the 2025 budget, crucially facing a no-confidence vote. The Socialist party's decision not to support the vote increases his government's survival chances. Political instability has already cost France billions and reduced economic growth.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is set to use special constitutional powers to pass the 2025 budget on Monday. This move will prompt a crucial no-confidence vote, which will determine if his minority government remains intact.
On Monday afternoon, prospects for Bayrou's government improved after the centre-left Socialist Party opted not to back the no-confidence motion, scheduled for Wednesday. The decision came following Bayrou's concessions to allocate more funds for hospitals and teacher recruitment, in an effort to win Socialist support.
The budget debate begins at 1500 GMT at the National Assembly. France faces pressure from business leaders and European Union partners to approve the delayed budget, amid political instability triggered by President Emmanuel Macron's failed snap election gamble.
