Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Attack on AAP Amidst Delhi Polls
As Delhi assembly polls draw near, Rahul Gandhi has launched fierce attacks against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the administration of corruption concerning a controversial liquor policy. Congress leader Ajay Maken echoed these allegations, referencing a recent CAG report highlighting the scandal.
This intra-alliance contention surprises many, given that Congress and AAP belong to the INDIA bloc and previously allied during Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana. Maken dismissed suggestions of personal attacks, emphasizing public issues and corruption dialogues. Despite Kejriwal's bail in the liquor case, Maken underlined the Supreme Court's withholding of an exoneration.
The Congress party, with a robust manifesto and the support of Priyanka Gandhi, seeks to reclaim its former influence in Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP's exclusion of CAG findings from the assembly has fueled further critiques. The electoral outcome remains unpredictable, with voting slated for February 5 and results on February 8.
