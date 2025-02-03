Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Attack on AAP Amidst Delhi Polls

Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Ajay Maken have launched a fierce critique against the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal, focusing on alleged corruption in a liquor policy case. The controversy unfolds amid Delhi assembly elections, raising tensions within the INDIA bloc alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:01 IST
As Delhi assembly polls draw near, Rahul Gandhi has launched fierce attacks against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the administration of corruption concerning a controversial liquor policy. Congress leader Ajay Maken echoed these allegations, referencing a recent CAG report highlighting the scandal.

This intra-alliance contention surprises many, given that Congress and AAP belong to the INDIA bloc and previously allied during Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana. Maken dismissed suggestions of personal attacks, emphasizing public issues and corruption dialogues. Despite Kejriwal's bail in the liquor case, Maken underlined the Supreme Court's withholding of an exoneration.

The Congress party, with a robust manifesto and the support of Priyanka Gandhi, seeks to reclaim its former influence in Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP's exclusion of CAG findings from the assembly has fueled further critiques. The electoral outcome remains unpredictable, with voting slated for February 5 and results on February 8.

