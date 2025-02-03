Left Menu

Trump's Tactical Pause: Tariff Talks with Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a pause on planned tariffs for Mexico, revealing ongoing negotiations for a trade deal between the two nations. Trump, after a call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, disclosed his involvement in the discussions with key U.S. departments.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States would pause implementing planned tariffs on Mexico. This decision underscores the administration's ongoing attempts to negotiate a fair trade deal with the southern neighbor.

Trump communicated this development via a social media post, following a crucial phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The interaction highlights the continuous dialogue between the two leaders aimed at resolving trade disputes.

The President confirmed his active participation in the impending negotiations, alongside key figures from the U.S. State, Treasury, and Commerce departments, signaling the strategic importance of the talks. The outcome of these discussions could have far-reaching implications on bilateral trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

