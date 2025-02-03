Milkipur Bypoll: A Pivotal Battle in UP Politics

The Milkipur bypoll in Ayodhya has emerged as a defining moment in Uttar Pradesh politics. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declared it not just an election, but a challenge against the administration, during a rally at the closing of the campaign.

Yadav accused the BJP of postponing the bypoll, fearing defeat, and targeted the state government for its divisive politics and mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh stampede. He also criticized them for underreporting casualties, raising questions about their transparency.

Both the SP and BJP have brought their top leaders into the fray. The bypoll, scheduled for February 5, will set the tone for the 2027 state assembly elections, making it a pivotal contest between the two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)