Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP Working President

Newly appointed BJP Working President Nitin Nabin recently had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after stepping into his new role. This meeting comes shortly after Nabin assumed his official duties on December 15.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to congratulate Nabin on his new appointment. He expressed his unwavering trust in Nabin's ability to harness his organizational and administrative skills for the betterment of the party at the grassroots level.

Nitin Nabin, aged 45, was named the BJP Working President on December 14. His appointment marks a significant generational shift within the party, as the BJP continues to evolve to meet the aspirations of its supporters and the greater public.

(With inputs from agencies.)