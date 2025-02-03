Engie's Renewed Focus on U.S. Renewable Energy

French energy powerhouse Engie remains committed to expanding renewable energy initiatives within the United States, viewing the nation as a key player in its portfolio, Executive Vice-President Edouard Neviaski stated on Monday.

The company's stance comes in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to pause expenditures related to major climate and infrastructure legislation spearheaded by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Despite these policy shifts, Engie anticipates sustained enthusiasm for renewable projects in the U.S., signaling a strategic focus on American energy developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)