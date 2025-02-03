Left Menu

Engie's Renewed Focus on U.S. Renewable Energy

French energy giant Engie emphasizes the U.S. market's importance for renewable energy projects despite recent legislative spending pauses ordered by President Trump. The company views the U.S. as a core component of its portfolio, undeterred by shifts in climate and infrastructure policies initially enacted by the Biden administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French energy powerhouse Engie remains committed to expanding renewable energy initiatives within the United States, viewing the nation as a key player in its portfolio, Executive Vice-President Edouard Neviaski stated on Monday.

The company's stance comes in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to pause expenditures related to major climate and infrastructure legislation spearheaded by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Despite these policy shifts, Engie anticipates sustained enthusiasm for renewable projects in the U.S., signaling a strategic focus on American energy developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

