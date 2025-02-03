Nation at 9: A Glimpse of Major Events

A series of significant events unfolded across the nation as of 9.03 PM, with a notable terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam. The incident left an ex-serviceman dead and injured two family members, underscoring the region's persistent security challenges.

In the political arena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP government in Delhi, alleging that they deliberately prevent low-performing students from advancing to Class 10 to maintain favorable board exam results, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah lamented Delhi's stagnation due to ongoing disputes with the Centre.

The BJP anticipates a strong electoral performance in Delhi, predicted by Minister Piyush Goyal. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal equipped citizens with spy cameras to monitor alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP. The international front saw Bhutan's Prime Minister heading to West Bengal for a business summit. Additionally, a troubling Maha Kumbh stampede stirred opposition protests in the Lok Sabha.

