Left Menu

Nation at 9: A Glimpse of Major Events

At 9.03 PM, the top stories include a terrorist attack in J-K killing an ex-serviceman, PM Modi's critique of AAP's education policies, Amit Shah's comments on Delhi's lack of progress, and BJP's poll victories. Other stories cover the Maha Kumbh stampede, Naxalite encounters, and Bhutan PM's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:28 IST
Nation at 9: A Glimpse of Major Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of significant events unfolded across the nation as of 9.03 PM, with a notable terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam. The incident left an ex-serviceman dead and injured two family members, underscoring the region's persistent security challenges.

In the political arena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP government in Delhi, alleging that they deliberately prevent low-performing students from advancing to Class 10 to maintain favorable board exam results, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah lamented Delhi's stagnation due to ongoing disputes with the Centre.

The BJP anticipates a strong electoral performance in Delhi, predicted by Minister Piyush Goyal. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal equipped citizens with spy cameras to monitor alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP. The international front saw Bhutan's Prime Minister heading to West Bengal for a business summit. Additionally, a troubling Maha Kumbh stampede stirred opposition protests in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025