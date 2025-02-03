Delhi's Campaign Heat: AAP Accuses BJP of Intimidation Tactics

In a heated pre-election climate, Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP members of intimidating Aam Aadmi Party workers, alleging threats of arrest if they continued their support for the AAP. The allegations surfaced just days before the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

Atishi took to social media platform X, speaking out against the alleged intimidation, citing specific incidents involving AAP workers Aman Gambhir and Rita Chopra. These claims were backed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who labeled the actions as 'hooliganism.'

Atishi's remarks came during a roadshow in Kalkaji, where she highlighted public endorsements, reiterating that political support should be garnered through positive engagement rather than coercion. Confidently predicting electoral success, AAP leaders anticipate securing a significant majority, emphasizing the party's strong public backing.

