Left Menu

Elon Musk: Steering Government Efficiency Without a Paycheck

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, appointed by President Trump to head government efficiency, works as a special government employee without receiving a paycheck. Musk balances this role alongside his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX, adhering to legal guidelines, according to a senior White House official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:47 IST
Elon Musk: Steering Government Efficiency Without a Paycheck
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to streamline federal operations, President Donald Trump has enlisted the aid of billionaire Elon Musk. Tasked as a 'special government employee', Musk operates without a salary, as confirmed by a senior White House official.

Despite his involvement in government affairs, Musk maintains leadership at Tesla and SpaceX. His dual role reflects his commitment to both public and private sectors, while ensuring compliance with legal standards.

This arrangement underscores Musk's pivotal role in advising Trump on enhancing the efficiency of governmental functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025