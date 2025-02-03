Elon Musk: Steering Government Efficiency Without a Paycheck

In a bid to streamline federal operations, President Donald Trump has enlisted the aid of billionaire Elon Musk. Tasked as a 'special government employee', Musk operates without a salary, as confirmed by a senior White House official.

Despite his involvement in government affairs, Musk maintains leadership at Tesla and SpaceX. His dual role reflects his commitment to both public and private sectors, while ensuring compliance with legal standards.

This arrangement underscores Musk's pivotal role in advising Trump on enhancing the efficiency of governmental functions.

