Elon Musk: Steering Government Efficiency Without a Paycheck
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, appointed by President Trump to head government efficiency, works as a special government employee without receiving a paycheck. Musk balances this role alongside his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX, adhering to legal guidelines, according to a senior White House official.
In a bid to streamline federal operations, President Donald Trump has enlisted the aid of billionaire Elon Musk. Tasked as a 'special government employee', Musk operates without a salary, as confirmed by a senior White House official.
Despite his involvement in government affairs, Musk maintains leadership at Tesla and SpaceX. His dual role reflects his commitment to both public and private sectors, while ensuring compliance with legal standards.
This arrangement underscores Musk's pivotal role in advising Trump on enhancing the efficiency of governmental functions.
