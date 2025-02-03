BJP Karnataka Rebels Push for Leadership Change

A group of BJP rebels from Karnataka has arrived in the nation's capital, urging party national president J P Nadda to orchestrate the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. The rebels, led by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, are pressing for immediate action, citing Vijayendra's ineffective leadership and adjustment politics.

The faction includes former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Shrimant Patil, and potential new joiners like MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatna and B P Harish. Their primary grievance is recent electoral losses under Vijayendra's leadership. They argue that his approach has failed to present a strong opposition against the ruling Congress government.

This strategically timed move aims to instigate a leadership change prior to the upcoming state party president elections. The group has indicated they might field a candidate against Vijayendra if their demands are not met, which could shake internal party unity. Their optimism is fueled by Nadda's recent discussions with party leader Limbavali.

