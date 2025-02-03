Left Menu

BJP Karnataka Rebels Push for Leadership Change

A faction of BJP rebels from Karnataka is in Delhi, urging party national president J P Nadda to remove state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. They cite Vijayendra's ineffective leadership and recent electoral losses, seeking a leadership change before state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:49 IST
BJP Karnataka Rebels Push for Leadership Change
  • Country:
  • India

A group of BJP rebels from Karnataka has arrived in the nation's capital, urging party national president J P Nadda to orchestrate the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. The rebels, led by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, are pressing for immediate action, citing Vijayendra's ineffective leadership and adjustment politics.

The faction includes former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Shrimant Patil, and potential new joiners like MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatna and B P Harish. Their primary grievance is recent electoral losses under Vijayendra's leadership. They argue that his approach has failed to present a strong opposition against the ruling Congress government.

This strategically timed move aims to instigate a leadership change prior to the upcoming state party president elections. The group has indicated they might field a candidate against Vijayendra if their demands are not met, which could shake internal party unity. Their optimism is fueled by Nadda's recent discussions with party leader Limbavali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025