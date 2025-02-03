Left Menu

Delhi BJP Confident of Election Victory Amid Extensive Campaigning

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence in winning the upcoming assembly elections. Following an extensive campaign with over 650 meetings and leveraging PM Modi's popularity, BJP aims to secure victory against AAP. Voting is scheduled for Wednesday, with results announced on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:55 IST
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday exuded confidence about his party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, attributing it to the favorable public sentiment in the national capital. Despite the ongoing heated political climate, Sachdeva firmly believes the BJP is well-positioned to lead the city government.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva highlighted the party's intensive campaigning efforts, noting the execution of more than 650 meetings led by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda. He emphasized, 'The mood of people is set to make the BJP win on February 5.'

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing the voters' preference for a double-engine government promoting 'Khelo India' over 'Peelo India'. Tiwari expressed optimism that Delhi residents will support a BJP-led government for progress. Amid these claims, AAP held a roadshow anticipating success in the elections. The voting will be held on Wednesday, with results expected on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

