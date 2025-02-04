Left Menu

Trump Threatens Higher Tariffs on China Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the possibility of increasing tariffs on China, beyond the recent 10% imposed. He termed the tariffs as a preliminary step towards balancing the U.S.-China trade relationship and indicated upcoming discussions with China within the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:00 IST
Trump Threatens Higher Tariffs on China Amid Trade Tensions
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump, on Monday, indicated a potential escalation in tariffs on Chinese imports, threatening to surpass the recent 10% increase enforced last Saturday.

Describing his latest tariff move as an 'opening salvo', Trump aims to reshape the trade dynamics with China towards more favorable terms for the U.S.

He mentioned the likelihood of engagement with Chinese officials within a 24-hour timeframe, addressing reporters in the Oval Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025