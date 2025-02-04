Trump Threatens Higher Tariffs on China Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump, on Monday, indicated a potential escalation in tariffs on Chinese imports, threatening to surpass the recent 10% increase enforced last Saturday.

Describing his latest tariff move as an 'opening salvo', Trump aims to reshape the trade dynamics with China towards more favorable terms for the U.S.

He mentioned the likelihood of engagement with Chinese officials within a 24-hour timeframe, addressing reporters in the Oval Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)