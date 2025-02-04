Senate Standoff: Brian Schatz vs. USAID Closure

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced his intent on Monday to block Senate votes for President Donald Trump's diplomatic nominees. This move serves as a protest against Trump's proposal to close the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and merge it with the State Department.

By the chamber's rules, a single senator holds the power to delay nominations, which could slow down the process significantly. Trump has tasked billionaire Elon Musk with reducing federal government spending, leading efforts to shut down USAID. Schatz, along with other Democrats, opposes these actions, believing they threaten vital global aid initiatives.

The agency faced operational disruptions as staff were told to stay home, following alleged workforce reductions. Senator Chris Van Hollen also pledged support for impeding State Department nominations, as Democrats leverage their limited power to influence policy under minority circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)